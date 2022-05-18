Tennessee Chick-fil-A Owners Offer Free Food for a Year in Exchange for Returned Sign
Chick-fil-A in Alcoa, Tennesee, is missing their restaurant sign but the owners are offering a reward to get it back.
A Chick-fil-A in Tennessee is missing its trademark sign.
Chick-fil-A Hunter’s Crossing in Alcoa, Tennessee, has called on the public to locate the missing sign.
According to a social media post, whoever returns the sign will be gifted a free year of food from the chain for a year.
The Hunter’s Crossing Chick-fil-A Facebook post stated that whoever returns the missing sign will be given 52 digital offer cards, “no questions asked.”
Those with information are asked to call the restaurant at 865-919-4786.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
These Are the 10 Victims of the Buffalo Supermarket ShootingCrime
Woman Who Passed Out While Driving Reunited With Passersby Who Saved Her Through Police Department GiftsHuman Interest
'Exorcism' Death of 3-Year-Old Girl Leads to Arrest of Mother, Grandfather and UncleCrime
Indiana State Police Continue Investigation of Unidentified Boy Found Dead Inside SuitcaseCrime
Witness Says Accused Buffalo Gunman Came to Supermarket Day Before Massacre: 'Something Was Wrong With Him'Crime