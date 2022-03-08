Raccoon Seen Clawing Through Brooklyn Ceiling Leads to Discovery of Its Family in Apartment's Crawlspace
Four tenants had just moved into the apartment when they realized a very strange creature was already calling the place home.
Viral video shared to Instagram shows the horrifying moment a tiny raccoon hand reached out from behind a light fixture on the ceiling.
Yesenia Irizarry and her three roommates were totally freaked out and started recording as something scurried and clawed around the ceiling in their Brooklyn apartment.
“It's like digging over here or something. I have no idea,” Irizarry said.
“At one point, it opened up the gap so much that you could see its ear and its head,” Irizarry said.
There was no question — it was a raccoon. The mammal may look fuzzy, but can turn vicious in an instant. It happened in another viral video last year, when a raccoon leaped out of a Christmas tree and scuffled with the family dog.
As for the raccoon in Brooklyn, animal control officers caught the creature in a crawl space above the light fixture, and it may have had rabies.
It was also discovered the raccoon was raising a whole family of raccoons in the ceiling of the apartment. It was all too much for the roommates, who moved out after the ordeal, Irizarry said.
