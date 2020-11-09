Rachael Ray Celebrates 2,500 Episodes by Sharing a Meal With Her Audience

Rachael Ray is celebrating her milestone 2,500 episodes on air, and nothing says Rachael more than sharing a meal made with love with her audience.

On Monday, she’s inviting all her watchers to make beef pot pies along with her. For vegetarian fans, a meatless option is available too.

“We are here, even through the pandemic, and 15 years together; and we hope you guys are cooking along,” Rachael said. “We’re trying to do a cook-a-long with America... We’re going to be making an all-American [dish], a really fast pot pie. These folks are so fun and important to me, and they each have such an interesting story.”

During the taping of the show, Rachael had eight super fans follow along via Zoom.

To cook with Rachael, find the recipe here.

