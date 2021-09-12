Rachael Ray Opens Up About Rebuilding Home After Devastating Fire

One year after a devastating fire destroyed her house, Rachael Ray is back home.

“It has been a roller coaster ride, quite honestly,” the celebrity cook told Inside Edition.

Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, have been rebuilding their dream home in upstate New York.

“The rebuild is actually tougher than watching it burn for me. Because, when I look at all of the white walls and empty spaces, your brain just starts plugging back in every single thing that was there,” Ray told Inside Edition.

Last August, the lakeside house was engulfed in flames after an ember from the chimney fell on the roof.

“We lost 50 years of our lives. John lost all of his music charts that he worked on for decades. I lost all of my journals and many of my letters and correspondence and our books,” Ray said.

Now Ray is ready to put the devastating fire behind her and make new memories in her rebuilt house.

“We have so much to be grateful for,” she said.

