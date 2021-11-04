A woman is dead and an NFL star’s career is in tatters after a fiery crash that happened after a night of fun at a Las Vegas golf range, where alcoholic drinks were apparently flowing.

Newly released video shows Raiders wide-receiver Henry Ruggs III just hours before he allegedly crashed into a car going 156 miles per hour. A young woman and her dog were killed in the ensuing fireball.

Ruggs, 22, was seen on cellphone video recorded by his girlfriend at Top Golf, a high-tech driving range where liquor is served as you play. When the camera was turned to a friend, you can catch a glimpse of what the police say are Mai Tais on the table.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says Ruggs sent him a text with the video when he was at the range.

Ruggs left the driving range in his Corvette. At 3:40 a.m., he slammed into the rear of the victim’s Toyota, authorities said. Tina Tintor, 23, was heard screaming for help, but was consumed by flames with her beloved dog Maxi.

At his court appearance, Ruggs wore a neck brace. It was revealed by prosecutors that his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

“I cannot recall a speed that high in my career on the bench,” the judge said.

The victim’s family was in court for the arraignment.

