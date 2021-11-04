Raiders' Henry Ruggs Allegedly Drove 156 MPH, Had BAC Twice the Legal Limit Before Fatal Crash: Prosecutors

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 3:31 PM PDT, November 4, 2021

“I cannot recall a speed that high in my career on the bench,” the judge said during his arraignment.

A woman is dead and an NFL star’s career is in tatters after a fiery crash that happened after a night of fun at a Las Vegas golf range, where alcoholic drinks were apparently flowing.

Newly released video shows Raiders wide-receiver Henry Ruggs III just hours before he allegedly crashed into a car going 156 miles per hour. A young woman and her dog were killed in the ensuing fireball.

Ruggs, 22, was seen on cellphone video recorded by his girlfriend at Top Golf, a high-tech driving range where liquor is served as you play. When the camera was turned to a friend, you can catch a glimpse of what the police say are Mai Tais on the table. 

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says Ruggs sent him a text with the video when he was at the range.  

Ruggs left the driving range in his Corvette. At 3:40 a.m., he slammed into the rear of the victim’s Toyota, authorities said. Tina Tintor, 23, was heard screaming for help, but was consumed by flames with her beloved dog Maxi.

At his court appearance, Ruggs wore a neck brace. It was revealed by prosecutors that his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit. 

“I cannot recall a speed that high in my career on the bench,” the judge said.

The victim’s family was in court for the arraignment. 

Related Stories

Woman Who Falsely Accused Black Teen of Phone Theft at NYC Hotel Has Previous DUI, Public Intoxication Charges
'DUI Bride' Fakes Wedding Day Rush After Being Pulled Over by Cops
Man Arrested for DUI Tells Cops He Only Drank at Stop Signs, Not While Driving: Police
Bruce Springsteen Pleads Guilty to Drinking in a Federal Park, DUI Case DroppedEntertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mystery Thickens as Remains of 1 of 3 People Missing in Tulsa Area Are Discovered in Rural Area, Police Say
Mystery Thickens as Remains of 1 of 3 People Missing in Tulsa Area Are Discovered in Rural Area, Police Say
1

Mystery Thickens as Remains of 1 of 3 People Missing in Tulsa Area Are Discovered in Rural Area, Police Say

Human Interest
Heidi Planck Case: Mom Last Seen Leaving Son’s Football Game Last Month Still Missing
Heidi Planck Case: Mom Last Seen Leaving Son’s Football Game Last Month Still Missing
2

Heidi Planck Case: Mom Last Seen Leaving Son’s Football Game Last Month Still Missing

News
Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings
Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings
3

Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings

Crime
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
4

What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet

Animals
COVID-19 Booster Shot: Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
COVID-19 Booster Shot: Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
5

COVID-19 Booster Shot: Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine

Health