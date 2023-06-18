California's Yosemite National Park is known for its breathtaking views, but authorities are also warning parkgoers about hidden dangers surrounding this season's waterfalls.

Park ranger Scott Gediman says this winter's record snowfall is fueling breathtaking waterfalls and rivers but also dangerous conditions.

“The most important message that I can give is to stay back from the water and stay away,” Gediman tells Inside Edition.

Although the water appears tranquil, Gediman says it's off-limits and warns to stay away from it.

“This water is deceiving; it looks placid,” he says. But it has a strong current, and due to the melted snow, is very cold. “People go in, you can get hypothermic literally within minutes,” he says.

Right now, crowds are clamoring for an up-close view and selfie of rushing waterfalls that typically run dry by summer. But rangers warn, don’t even think about getting too close.

“So far, we’ve had two … water rescues,” Gediman says, noting not to even put your feet into the water. “Just stay away.”

