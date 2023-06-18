Rangers Warn Tourists at Yosemite of Dangers Posed by This Season's Waterfalls and Rivers

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:07 PM PDT, June 18, 2023

Park ranger Scott Gediman says this winter's record snowfall is fueling breathtaking waterfalls and rivers but also dangerous conditions.

California's Yosemite National Park is known for its breathtaking views, but authorities are also warning parkgoers about hidden dangers surrounding this season's waterfalls.  

Park ranger Scott Gediman says this winter's record snowfall is fueling breathtaking waterfalls and rivers but also dangerous conditions.  

“The most important message that I can give is to stay back from the water and stay away,” Gediman tells Inside Edition.  

Although the water appears tranquil, Gediman says it's off-limits and warns to stay away from it.  

“This water is deceiving; it looks placid,” he says. But it has a strong current, and due to the melted snow, is very cold. “People go in, you can get hypothermic literally within minutes,” he says.  

Right now, crowds are clamoring for an up-close view and selfie of rushing waterfalls that typically run dry by summer. But rangers warn, don’t even think about getting too close.  

“So far, we’ve had two … water rescues,” Gediman says, noting not to even put your feet into the water. “Just stay away.” 

Related Stories 

Mom Dies Falling Over Waterfall While Trying to Help Teen on Hike
Climber Rescued After 1,000-Foot Fall in Alaska's Denali National Park
80-Year-Old Hiker Saved by Boy Scouts After 60-Foot Fall Down Canyon
Oregon Hiker Helps Woman With 1 Arm Rescue Her Mom Who Slipped Down TrailHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Manager of Harvard Medical School's Morgue Stole and Sold Body Parts in 'Heinous' Crime Network, Feds Say
Manager of Harvard Medical School's Morgue Stole and Sold Body Parts in 'Heinous' Crime Network, Feds Say
1

Manager of Harvard Medical School's Morgue Stole and Sold Body Parts in 'Heinous' Crime Network, Feds Say

Crime
Riley Keough Wins Battle for Lisa Marie Presley Trust: Priscilla Gets $1.4M, Michael Lockwood Out as Trustee
Riley Keough Wins Battle for Lisa Marie Presley Trust: Priscilla Gets $1.4M, Michael Lockwood Out as Trustee
2

Riley Keough Wins Battle for Lisa Marie Presley Trust: Priscilla Gets $1.4M, Michael Lockwood Out as Trustee

Entertainment
What Is Juneteenth? The History of America's Holiday Marking the End of Slavery in Texas and Events to Watch
What Is Juneteenth? The History of America's Holiday Marking the End of Slavery in Texas and Events to Watch
3

What Is Juneteenth? The History of America's Holiday Marking the End of Slavery in Texas and Events to Watch

Human Interest
Teen Noble Haskell Walks at Colorado High School Graduation After Becoming Paralyzed
Teen Noble Haskell Walks at Colorado High School Graduation After Becoming Paralyzed
4

Teen Noble Haskell Walks at Colorado High School Graduation After Becoming Paralyzed

Inspirational
Florida Cop Repeatedly Accused of Racism and Violence in State Battling Tarnished Public Image
Florida Cop Repeatedly Accused of Racism and Violence in State Battling Tarnished Public Image
5

Florida Cop Repeatedly Accused of Racism and Violence in State Battling Tarnished Public Image

News