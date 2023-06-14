A California woman was killed while trying to help teen during a hiking trip in San Diego County, according to reports.

Sarah Crocker, 48, a wife and mother of two from Ladera Ranch, died in the hiking accident at Three Sisters Falls on June 8, according to ABC 7.

Crocker was in Descanso on a hike at the Falls when a teenage girl in their group slipped and started to fall. She tried to help the teen but ended up falling herself, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“Unfortunately, both the woman and girl fell and suffered severe injuries,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Witnesses rushed to help and called 911.

The teen was flown by helicopter to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to KTLA.

Crocker was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering “multiple blunt force injuries” and drowning, according to the medical examiner.

Crocker is survived by her husband, Brad, and their children, Owen and Delaney.

“Sarah was pure joy. Her love of family, friends and all things outdoors made her special to all who knew her,” friends posted on a GoFundMe page.

Crocker’s longtime friend spoke to ABC 7 and shared her grief.

"My happiest memories with her are just doing normal things," Donna Chirco told the news outlet. "I just think time kind of stopped and I had to hear it again because it just couldn't and I think I still feel that way.”

"She was a great mom," Chirco added. "She loved being a mom. She loved spending time with her kids and husband and she wanted to help her kids experience everything that life had to offer."

