An Oregon woman is channeling the rage and concern she feels about her serial rapist being released from prison into something proactive.

Tiffany Edens was just 13 when she was attacked by Richard Gillmore, a man who came to be known at the "Jogger Rapist." That nickname stemmed from his practice of jogging around neighborhoods in order to stalk his victims prior to his attacks.

Gillmore would ultimately confess to sexually assaulting nine women over a two-decade period, but prosecutors only charged him with raping Edens because the other alleged incidents fell outside the statute of limitations.

Edens did everything in her power to keep Gillmore behind bars, and was upset when she learned he would be released form prison after 36 years.

Gillmore began the discharge process in August by moving from the maximum-security Columbia River Correctional Institution in Portland to the minimum-security Two Rivers Correctional Institution.

Edens' anger soon grew into fear and concern when she learned Gillmore would be released as a Level I sex offender. That is the lowest of the three risk levels for sex offenders in the state of Oregon, meaning that the state will not notify Gillmore's new neighbors of his presence.

That is when Edens decided to put together a group of volunteers to distribute flyers informing residents that Gillmore would be joining their community.

That group included at least one other woman who alleged that she too was raped by Gillmore. Both women fear that Gillmore will strike again.

A Multnomah County spokesperson tells Inside Edition that Gillmore will be monitored like a high-level offender.

Gillmore will be outfitted with a GPS monitoring bracelet, will have a strict 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. curfew, and will need to be present for a number of planned and unplanned check-ins.

Gillmore's new residence is also staffed by the Department of Community Justice for most of the week, and he is not allowed to contact any of his victims or any minors.

Any infractions will likely result in a loss of his freedom and send him back to prison.

