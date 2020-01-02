Rapper Lexii Alijai Dead at 21

Rapper Lexii Alijai died Wednesday at the age of 21, according to multiple news reports.

The Minnesota-born artist, whose real name is Alexis Alijai Lynch, has been writing songs since she was a teen.

Her soulful voice and cutting lyrics told stories from her own life and resonated with people around the world.

After releasing her "Super Sweet 16's" mix tape when she was just 16, she rose to fame with more albums including "Joseph's Coat" and "Growing Pains."

Her cause of death has not been publicly released.

Family members confirmed her death on Facebook Wednesday.

"They say don’t question God, but damn why you baby," LaMycha N. Jett, who identified herself as a relative, wrote on Facebook." This thing called life is crazy as hell. My heart is broken the tears won’t stop. I’m trynna hold it together ... I love you more then you’ll ever know. I can’t focus, I can’t concentrate, I’m numb, I literally can not breath. Rest easy baby...You gained your beautiful wings."

"Your [sic] a real Legend. If you know her or heard her music you’d feel chills. Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten! I’m so lost for words...my beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul Lexii Alijai. It’s too soon," Raeisah Clark, who also identified herself as a family member, wrote on Facebook.

Tributes to the young star from her fellow artists have also poured in, including rapper Kehlani, who collaborated with Alijai on her song, "Jealous."

"I’m so sick. i’m so angry. i’m confused and my heart is broken. i don’t know why this happened. i don’t know what you’ve ever done but be brilliant, kind, strong, gentle, compassionate ... you got my heart on the floor right now lex. you were such a star to me because every word you spoke was true. every word you wrote was honest," Kehlani wrote on Instagram.

