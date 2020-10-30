Rapper Lil Wayne Expresses His Support for President Donald Trump

With less than a week until Election Day, rapper Lil Wayne is expressing his support for President Donald Trump. The 38-year-old rapper posted a photo alongside Trump, 74, on his Twitter Thursday evening saying that he and the president had a “great meeting.”

He also praised the president’s "Platinum Plan," a plan Trump unveiled two months ago that includes proposals like making Juneteenth a federal holiday and prosecuting groups like the Ku Klux Klan as terrorist organizations. Through the plan, Trump also promised to prove jobs and support to Black-owned businesses.

"Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership," Lil Wayne wrote. ”He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

In 2016, Lil Wayne said he didn’t connect with the Black Lives Matter movement, and in 2020 he said he supports law enforcement because he was “saved by a white cop” when he was 12. Wayne said he shot himself as a child in a suicide attempt.

“There was a bunch of black cops jumped over me when they saw me at that door, laying on the floor with that hole in my chest. He refused to. He said, ‘I found this baby on this floor. I need to get to a hospital.’ He didn’t wait for an ambulance. He took his car. He made somebody drive it, and he made sure that I lived,” the rapper has previously said of the experience.

Rapper 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, took to Twitter to express his opinion on Lil Wayne’s post.

“I would have never took this picture,” Jackson tweeted.

People were confused, because in mid-October Jackson appeared to endorse Trump and said he didn’t agree with Biden’s tax plan, but he later took to Twitter after backlash, saying “I never liked him” in regard to the president.

