NYPD Officer Suspended Without Pay For Saying 'Trump 2020' Over Patrol Vehicle Speaker

A New York City police officer was suspended without pay after videos of him using his patrol vehicle's speaker to say "Trump 2020" circulated on social media Saturday evening. The department said the Brooklyn South Investigation Unit was looking into the matter after the video was posted to social media.

Following the incident, which took place in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea wrote on Twitter, "Law Enforcement must remain apolitical, it is essential in our role to serve ALL New Yorkers regardless of any political beliefs."

Mayor de Blasio also responded to the incident. "Let me be clear: ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences," the mayor wrote. "We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated."

Two different videos were posted over the weekend of what appeared to be the same incident. The NYPD retweeted one video, which included a passerby confronting the cop, "What you can't say it now? Say it again," said the passerby.

"Trump 2020," the officer responds.

"Go f*** yourself you fascist."

In another video, captured from an apartment window, the officer can be heard saying, "Trump 2020, put it on YouTube, put it on Facebook," he said. "Take a picture, take a picture, take a video. Have some fun."

In the video posted by Brandon Hines, who has lived in Flatbush since 2013, confirmed he and his roommate witnessed the incident to NBC News. He heard a bystander arguing with the office around 10 p.m Saturday night.

"It wasn’t even about the 'Trump 2020,' I just went to make sure that person had another pair of eyes on them to make sure they’re safe," Hines told the outlet.

The NYPD patrol guide states officers are prohibitied, "While on duty or in uniform, endorsing political candidates or publicly expressing personal views and opinions concerning the merits of a. Any political party or candidate for public office," according to procedure 203-10.

The New York City Police Benevolent Association said the suspension is "not justified."

In August, the police union, one of the largest police unions representing New York police officers, endorsed President Donald Trump for re-election.

Last week, Miami city officials announced they were disciplining an office after he was seen wearing a "Trump 2020" face masks while unformed in a polling site, Inside Edition Digital previously reported.

