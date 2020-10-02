‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ Star Rick Moranis Violently Punched in Random New York Attack, NYPD Says

Rick Moranis, star of the 1989 hit comedy “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” was sucker punched Thursday morning in an unprovoked attack on New York City’s Upper West Side, according to the NYPD. Surveillance video shows the assailant approaching Moranis, 67, and punching him in the head near the actor’s home on Central Park West.

The suspect, wearing a black “I heart New York” sweatshirt then calmly walks away.

Moranis has mostly shunned the spotlight since his heyday in the 1980s, taking care of his children after the death of his wife. But recently he came out of retirement to appear in a Mint Mobile ad with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds.

“Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020. Glad to hear he’s okay,” Reynolds tweeted.

In a statement, Moranis said he is "grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes."

