Police Searching for Couple Who Punched Teen Sesame Place Worker After He Asked Them to Wear Masks

Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a couple who allegedly punched a teenage employee of Sesame Place in the face after he asked them to wear face masks. The injuries the 17-year-old sustained to his jaw and tooth were serious enough to require surgery, CBS affiliate KYW-TV reported.

Authorities say the employee had previously told the couple to put their masks on. All guests over the age of 2 are required to wear masks in the Langhorne park to help stop the spread of coronavirus, according to its website.

But when the couple saw the teenager again later in the day, they allegedly both struck him in the face, knocking him to the ground, KYW-TV reported. Security guards chased the couple but they were able to leave the park in a car with New York State license plates, KYW-TV reported.

Officers from the Middletown Police Department responded to the park at 5:22 p.m. on Sunday, according to police records, and are reviewing security footage to help identify the suspects.

Following the incident, Sesame Place temporarily closed and released the following statement: "On Sunday, August 9, a guest assaulted and seriously injured one of our team members. We’ve been in close communication with the family of our injured team member, and are hoping for a full and speedy recovery.

"The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind is unacceptable and not tolerated at our park. We are cooperating with local law enforcement on this ongoing investigation."

The park is set to reopen on Thursday, a spokesperson said.

The incident is just one in a series of altercations and assaults on store workers who have been tasked with enforcing mask rules.

RELATED STORIES

Man Carried Out of Arizona Store by Son in Latest Anti-Mask Meltdown

Delta Flight Turns Back After 2 Passengers Refuse to Wear Face Masks Amid Coronavirus

Some People Are Freaking Out Over Being Asked to Wear a Mask in Public