Some People Are Freaking Out Over Being Asked to Wear a Mask in Public

To mask or not to mask? Health experts say it shouldn't even be a question, with emerging evidence showing that wearing one could reduce new COVID-19 cases by as much as 80%.

But that hasn't stopped some people from being caught on camera having meltdowns in public after being asked to mask up before entering a business.

One woman in Dallas lost it after she was reportedly asked to wear a mask in the grocery store. Another in Colorado spat at a gas station attendant after he refused to serve her because he wasn't wearing one.

"This is ridiculous! There's no law that says I have to wear a face mask," she said. He told her that there was such a requirement.

And a Trader Joe's customer made disparaging remarks after she was reminded that masks are mandatory. "Democratic pigs," she can be heard saying on video.

"I have a breathing problem," the woman said. "My doctor will not let me wear a mask. Anyone harassing me — you are violating federal law."

The woman, who asked that her name not be used, told Inside Edition’s Jim Moret that she freaked out because other shoppers were harassing her for not wearing a mask.

"A lot of people would look at you and say, she sure looks like she’s breathing great, you’re able to yell," Moret said.

"Yeah, there is a difference between being able to talk and breathe and putting a mask on covering your mouth and nose," the woman replied.

"Are you sorry you reacted the way you did because you were captured on tape?" Moret asked.

"I am not sorry because I acted like any person would have acted in a situation where you felt your life is being threatened," she said.

At the front door of the North Hollywood Trader Joe's, there's a greeter making sure everyone is wearing a mask and giving out hand sanitizer. There's also a friendly sign reminding everyone that they must wear a mask.

Some anti-mask folks are carrying a "face mask exempt card," which can be bought online. Although it looks official, it is not.

"It must be extremely unusual to have a medical exemption from wearing," said Dr. Schaffner. "They are comfortable, and they produce very little difficulty when you are trying to breath or move about."

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence is finally embracing wearing a mask, and he's urging everyone to get on board.

"Wearing a mask is just a good idea," Pence said. "And it will, we know from experience will slow the spread."

