Man Carried Out of Arizona Store by Son in Latest Anti-Mask Meltdown

An Arizona man is the latest person to throw a public fit after being asked to wear a face covering, a practice recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and confirmed by emerging research to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In widely shared video, the unidentified man is seen ranting at customers before his son picks him up and carries him right out of the store.

"You’re a bunch of idiots wearing masks, you know it’s not real,” he yells at shoppers.

His profanity-laced tirade continues as his son attempts to hold him back.

“Look at you fools. You got a f***ing doily on your face, r****d. Looks like you f***ing got it off your mom’s countertop,” he screams.

Then, the man's son, who appears to be in his late teens, picks his dad up and carries him out of the store as he continues a stream of invective at store employees and customers.

Although some people are not convinced that face masks are necessary, a new study has found that most work well, depending on the type.

Scientists at Duke University tested 14 commonly used masks. They used a laser to measure the droplets that escape through speaking while wearing masks. They found that homemade cloth masks and surgical masks are the most effective, but they say neck gaiters, often popular with joggers, actually do more harm than good.

When you speak through a fleece neck gaiter, researchers say the fleece breaks up the droplets into smaller particles that can travel farther and linger in the air.

