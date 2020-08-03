Delta Flight Turns Back After 2 Passengers Refuse to Wear Face Masks Amid Coronavirus

A Delta Airlines flight recently turned back to the gate after two passengers said they would not wear face masks, a precaution enforced amid the coronavirus pandemic. Flight 1227 from Detroit to Atlanta was forced to turn around "following two customers who were non-compliant with crew instructions," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.

The July 23 trip proceeded after a brief delay, the airline said, and the passengers were escorted off the jetliner. The incident occurred one day after Delta CEO Ed Bastian said travelers who refused to wear masks will be banned from the airline.

"You cannot board a Delta plane unless you have a mask on,'' Bastian said on the "Today" show. "If you board the plane and you insist on not wearing your mask, we will insist that you don't fly Delta into the future."

The company's website informs passengers of the in-flight rule. "Delta customers and employees are required to wear a face mask, or appropriate cloth face covering over their nose and mouth throughout their travel, aligning with best practice guidelines from the CDC," says the post.

More than 100 people have been bumped from Delta flights over refusing to wear a mask, Bastian said.

