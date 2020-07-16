YouTuber Jake Paul Captured in Wild Video Showing Unmasked Partygoers at His California Mansion

More outrageous footage is emerging from YouTube star Jake Paul's big party at his mansion in Calabasas, California. The new video shows partygoers precariously dangle from a construction excavator on Paul's property before falling to the ground.

No one is wearing masks or socially distancing at the party that lasted all day and night, as COVID-19 cases spike in Los Angeles County.

Paul's friend, Arman Izadi, a social media influencer with 1.1 million followers, is behind the wheel of the excavator. In a shocking twist, he also posted a photo that appears to show him visiting his sick mom at the hospital after the party.

Back in May, Izadi posted a video with Paul thanking health care workers for putting their lives on the line.

Paul was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly at the beginning of June after being identified by police as a participant in a riot at an Arizona mall following a protest in memory of George Floyd. "Neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism," Paul said at the time.

Now he's in hot water for having a party during the pandemic. Alicia Weintraub, the mayor of Calabasas, told Inside Edition she is outraged.

"I was very disappointed to see the footage," Weintraub said. "And to see that a party like this would be taking place during COVID. Put a mask on and help show people what we need to do to get out of this mess."

