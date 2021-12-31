Rare Albino Jaguarundi Cub Discovered by Officials in Colombia for 1st Time Ever
Officials say the cub's albinism makes survival in the wild difficult for several different reasons.
A rare female albino cub was found in northwestern Colombia for the first time ever.
Authorities worked with the volunteer fire department to rescue the feline.
Officials say the cub's albinism makes survival in the wild difficult as they are predisposed to certain health disorders.
They are also at a disadvantage in the wild since they can't camouflage, making them easy to be seen by their prey.
So, the only alternative for this cub is to live out her days in a park.
Jaguarundis are a type of puma native to North and South America. They are solitary animals who only meet fellow jaguarundis when mating.
After receiving a careful medical exam, this unique cat will be off to a conservation park in Medellin.
