Rare and Endangered Amur Tiger and Her Cubs Spotted Walking Through the Woods in Russia
Experts estimate there are fewer than 500 Amur tigers left in the wild.
An Amur tiger and her two baby cubs, believed to be about four to five months old, were spotted by cameras walking through the snowy woods in Russia.
Amur tigers — formerly known as Siberian tigers — are the biggest cats in the world.
The cats are extremely rare and are considered an endangered species.
Some experts estimate there are fewer than 500 of them left in the wild.
Amur tigers can live for up to 10 to 14 years, and they’re primarily found in parts of Russia and China.
This mother and her cubs roamed freely, which was an important sign of existence for scientists as they continue to monitor all the remaining Amur tigers left.
