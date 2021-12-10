It’s a candy (cane) land of wonder for the Sumatran tigers at the ZSL London Zoo.

Sumatran Tigers Asim and Gaysha had an early Christmas present when the zookeepers created a scented, candy cane forest for the big cats, according to the press release by ZSL London Zoo.

The oversized candy canes were part of the zoo’s Christmas celebrations and made out of giant wooden canes and recycled hessian ‘Santa sacks’ that were perfumed with natural seasonal scents, including ginger, nutmeg, and cinnamon.

ZSL London Zoo tiger-keeper Kate Clark said “just like pet cats both Asim and Gaysha love to seek out and roll around in strong scents."

Clark said that before male Asim had a chance to enjoy the sweet treat, “mischievous female Gaysha,” as she described her, decided to play “the Grinch,” in which she proceeded to claw at and tear down the scented festive display in seconds, “sending her straight to Santa’s naughty list,” Clark said.

“It took Gaysha no time at all to reach up and tear down all our hard work,” Clark said. “She’s this year's Christmas Grinch, for sure!”

Asim was a good sport, apparently, and still had a grand ol’ time sniffing out each Santa sack, before rolling and rubbing himself in his favorite festive spices, Clark said.

Asim and Gaysha weren't the only London Zoo residents treated to an early holiday surprise.

The meerkats were treated to crickets that were devoured in minutes, according to zookeepers, People reported.

Related Stories