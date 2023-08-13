Rare White Raccoon Born at China Zoo Much to Delight of Staffers and Visitors

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:09 AM PDT, August 13, 2023

The extremely rare birth came as a surprise to zoo keepers and visitors; such cubs are found in one in every 750,000 of the species.

A rare white-brown raccoon was recently born in Xuzhou Jiudingshan Wildlife Park in eastern Jiangsu Province in China

The raccoon cub is named Zhenzhu, which means "pearl" in Chinese.

Except for its unique coloring, it's no different than the other raccoon cubs. 

"In terms of daily eating habits and overall health, there's hardly any difference between it and other cubs," said keeper Zhang Chunyu.

Pearl is in good health and gets along with its littermates. 

Zoo keepers think Pearl's unique traits may attract more tourists to the zoo. 

