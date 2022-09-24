Students aren’t the only ones going back to Florida Gulf Coast University's college campus this year.

It appears rattlesnakes have decided to call the campus home during their "baby season," which happens to fall during August, September and October.

The venomous reptiles have found the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University to be a welcoming place to breed, grow, and become their best snake selves.

“So as they start to move away from the birthing site, is when a lot of times people will interact with them, because they move out into their yards or into their driveways and things like that," visiting instructor Matthew Metcalf, who tracks snakes on campus and has earned the nickname "the snake guy," told WINK.

Metcalf has been tracking rattlesnakes on campus.

So what happens if someone encounters a rattlesnake on their way to class?

Metcalf has some common-sense advice, telling WINK, “So biggest thing you can do is just stay back. Keep children and dogs, cats whatever else that's outside away from the animal as well.

"Bites are more likely if you are trying to harass or interact with that snake," he continued. "So the closer you are to the snake the more higher chance you have of being bit."

