A doctor known for being on the popular cosmetic surgery show, "Botched," was saved by his reality star wife when she insisted on getting help after he unknowingly suffered a mini stroke.

Terry and Heather Dubrow were discussing their security code for the front door of their home while out at dinner when suddenly, Terry began acting strangely.

“He was babbling and his eyes were glazed and what he was saying did not make sense; he was not there,” Heather says.

Heather, a star on "The Real Housewives of Orange County," asked others to call 911, but Terry was adamant he was fine.

“I said you are overreacting, you're embarrassing, I'm normal, stop it,” Terry says.

Video from TMZ showed the couple arguing outside a restaurant after Terry refused to be taken to the hospital.

The Real Housewives star luckily was able to convince her husband that he may be having a stroke and that he needed to go to the hospital.

An MRI done at the hospital revealed that Terry had in fact suffered from a Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), or a mini stroke, that had reduced the blood flow to the area of the brain that controls speech.

Terry was treated for the TIA and underwent surgery. He has since recovered.

"Maybe when she is arguing with me from now on, I'm gonna say, 'OK you're right,'” Terry says.

Experts say that one in three people who suffer from a mini stroke experience a full stroke within the first year after the event. Experts also say to call a doctor if you experience any of the symptoms of TIA. Symptoms include paralysis, slurred speech and vision problems.