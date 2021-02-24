Real Life Superwoman Who Pushed Scottish Dairy Truck Uphill During Snowstorm Gifted Free Milk for a Year

A real life superwoman was caught on camera pushing a dairy truck uphill, as it was caught in the snow in a small Scotland town. Video of the woman, later identified as Charlene Leslie, went viral last week after a passerby filmed the lone woman pushing the weight of the truck uphill, the Central Fife Times and Advertiser reported.

Leslie was running errands when she spotted the truck in need of help. She left her two children with a friend as she jumped to the rescue.

Graham's The Family Dairy found Leslie and gave her a years supply of "milk and high protein dairy."

“When I saw the video of Charlene pushing one of our artic lorries up a steep hill singlehandedly, I couldn’t believe it,” company chairman Dr. Robert Graham told the outlet.

“She not only made our family, farmers and colleagues smile, but clearly captured the hearts of thousands of people across the world," he said.

The company did also caution others to not try what Leslie accomplished, noting that the heavy automobile could have rolled backward.

Leslie agreed that her act was "really dangerous," noting that in the moment she "wasn't thinking about me. I just wanted to help."

