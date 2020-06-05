Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Resigns, Urges Board to Replace Him With a Black Candidate

Alexis Ohanian, Reddit co-founder and husband to Serena Williams, announced Friday his resignation from the company’s board. “I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate,” Ohanian added.

He explained his decision comes from one as a dad. “I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks, ‘What did you do?’” Ohanian said in a statement.

Not only is he hoping to be replaced by someone black, Ohanian added that he will “use future gain on my Reddit stock to serve the black community.” In light of his commitment, he announced he has donated $1 million to former NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp.

“I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership for people in power right now,” he said. Ohanian co-founded the San Francisco-based tech company 15 years ago.

Reddit also changed its logo from orange to black in support of Black Lives Matter following the killing of George Floyd.

