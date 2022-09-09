She may have kept a stiff upper lip, but Queen Elizabeth II loved a good joke, and her sense of humor was on display often throughout her reign.

While delivering a speech after being introduced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who referenced her long reign, the queen once said, “Thank you, prime minister, for making me feel so old.”

The late monarch seemed to have a natural gift for comic timing. As world leaders once gathered for a photo shoot, she quipped, “Are we supposed to be looking like we are having a good time?”

There were other moments from the queen that delighted her subjects.

Ten years ago, Prince Harry talked his granny into acting alongside Daniel Craig's James Bond during a short film played during the opening ceremony of the London Olympics.

Craig later spoke about the event with Stephen Colbert.

“We were having our photographs taken and she just went, ‘Oh no, he’s the one that doesn’t smile,’” Craig said.

She also appeared in a promo for Prince Harry's Invictus Games. After the Obamas did some trash talking, the queen playfully laughed.

And there was a sweet moment from just three months ago, when she pulled a sandwich out of her purse while appearing with Paddington Bear during her Platinum Jubilee celebration.



