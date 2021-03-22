Since the start of the pandemic, more people have been looking for isolated getaways. There have been extravagant sales made this last year alone in remote places of the Bahamas and Ireland, and now, an island near the Scottish HIghlands is about to hit the block, with a starting bid of $112,000.

The land is called Deer Island, which spans nearly 11 acres in what is described as the "stunning and tranquil" area of Scotland's west coast, CNN Travel reported. The ruins of a stunning 13th-century castle are near the parcel for sale.

Sales for private islands skyrocketed in the summer season, leaving brokers exhausted. One island broker told The New York Times that last June and July were the busiest two months of his 22-year career in selling islands.

Currently uninhabited, Deer Island is being sold by a family that has owned the property for nearly 500 years, the property manager told CNN last week.

