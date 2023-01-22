Rental Chickens Now Available for Frustrated Egg Lovers Through Rent-a-Chicken
A new service is now renting out chickens to those eager for a steady stream of fresh eggs.
With empty shelves in the supermarket an astronomical increase in price, what's an egg lover to do?
Thanks to a new service there may finally be an answer: rent chickens.
And that is not the only benefit renters can enjoy.
"Of course, the freshness of the eggs that you're going to get from having your own chickens is not comparable," Victoria Lee tells Inside Edition.
She works with Rent-a-Chicken, a service that does not come cheap. The cost to rent two hens for six months is $575. That price also includes everything the hens will need, from food to shelter.
There are also some other considerations to take into account before setting up a coop.
Chickens can carry salmonella and Victoria suggests "lots of hand washing to keep everyone safe," particularly with children. She also suggests giving the eggs a "little rinse" before you cook them as opposed to when storing the eggs.
Oprah, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Martha Stewart are just a few celebrities who have their own chickens.
