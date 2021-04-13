Rep. Matt Gaetz Denies Sex Misconduct Allegations as ‘Smears’ and ‘Conspiracy Theories’ | Inside Edition

Rep. Matt Gaetz Denies Sex Misconduct Allegations as ‘Smears’ and ‘Conspiracy Theories’

Politics
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 5:32 AM PDT, April 13, 2021

Gaetz is reportedly the subject of a sex trafficking investigation involving a 17-year-old girl.

A defiant Rep. Matt Gaetz and his fiancé Ginger Luckey appeared together over the weekend at a conservative women group’s conference held at the Trump golf course in Miami.

“The smears around me range from distortions in my personal life to wild — and I mean wild — conspiracy theories,” Gaetz said.

Meanwhile former President Donald Trump is denying a CNN report that he refused to meet with Gaetz at Mar-a-Lago, calling it “fake news.”

A woman who says she was 18-year-old when she joined the dating website SeekingArrangement told Inside Edition she isn’t surprised Gaetz is being investigated for allegedly using a website like SeekingArrangement — an allegation Gaetz denies.

Senior correspondent Jim Moret spoke with SeekingArangement CEO Brandon Wade.

“I can’t say much about Representative Gaetz and how he or his associates have used the websites. All I can tell you is if they used the website to do anything illegal, they will be kicked off," he said.

