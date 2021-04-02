Rep. Matt Gaetz Allegedly Showed Colleagues Nude Photos of Sex Partners: Report | Inside Edition

Rep. Matt Gaetz Allegedly Showed Colleagues Nude Photos of Sex Partners: Report

Politics
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 3:37 PM PDT, April 02, 2021

Rep. Matt Gaetz is the subject of a sex trafficking investigation involving a 17-year-old girl.

The scandal surrounding Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz is heating up. Along with being the subject of a sex trafficking investigation involving a 17-year-old girl, Gaetz allegedly looked for young women on sugar daddy websites.

The New York Times reported that Gaetz dated women from so-called “sugar daddy” websites, including one called SeekingArrangement. According to the Times, Gaetz was introduced to women on SeekingArrangement by his friend, former tax collector Joel Greenberg, who is in federal custody awaiting trial for sex trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty.

Gaetz, a key ally of former President Donald Trump, is denying any involvement in sex trafficking, but some of his colleagues have said they’re not surprised.

Multiple sources said Gaetz would show nude photos of his sexual partners to congressional colleagues while bragging about his escapades.

Gaetz has denied all wrongdoing, and a spokesperson for Gaetz said in a statement that the congressman has never paid for sex and has never been on any sugar daddy websites.

RELATED STORIES

Ghislaine Maxwell Charged With Sex-Trafficking 14-Year-Old Girl in Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
2 Years After Story Broke, College Admissions Scandal Gets New Netflix Special and Book
Here's What Rep. Matt Gaetz Had to Say About the New York Times' Sex Trafficking Story
Congressman Matt Gaetz Denies Having Affair With a 17-Year-OldPolitics

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Georgia High School Senior Accidentally Shot Dead During Target Practice With Friends, Police Say
1

Georgia High School Senior Accidentally Shot Dead During Target Practice With Friends, Police Say

News
How a 20-Year-Old Is Using TikTok to Change How We Talk About Autism
2

How a 20-Year-Old Is Using TikTok to Change How We Talk About Autism

Entertainment
8-Foot Python Pops Out of Toilet While Unsuspecting Man is Sitting on It
3

8-Foot Python Pops Out of Toilet While Unsuspecting Man is Sitting on It

Offbeat
Georgia Man Who Was Given 90,000 Oily Pennies as Final Paycheck Gets Help Cashing in Wheelbarrow of Change
4

Georgia Man Who Was Given 90,000 Oily Pennies as Final Paycheck Gets Help Cashing in Wheelbarrow of Change

News
Dog Narrowly Escapes Burning House in Daring Rescue Caught on Camera
5

Dog Narrowly Escapes Burning House in Daring Rescue Caught on Camera

Animals