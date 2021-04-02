Rep. Matt Gaetz Allegedly Showed Colleagues Nude Photos of Sex Partners: Report

The scandal surrounding Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz is heating up. Along with being the subject of a sex trafficking investigation involving a 17-year-old girl, Gaetz allegedly looked for young women on sugar daddy websites.

The New York Times reported that Gaetz dated women from so-called “sugar daddy” websites, including one called SeekingArrangement. According to the Times, Gaetz was introduced to women on SeekingArrangement by his friend, former tax collector Joel Greenberg, who is in federal custody awaiting trial for sex trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty.

Gaetz, a key ally of former President Donald Trump, is denying any involvement in sex trafficking, but some of his colleagues have said they’re not surprised.

Multiple sources said Gaetz would show nude photos of his sexual partners to congressional colleagues while bragging about his escapades.

Gaetz has denied all wrongdoing, and a spokesperson for Gaetz said in a statement that the congressman has never paid for sex and has never been on any sugar daddy websites.

RELATED STORIES