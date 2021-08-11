Residents of Miami Condominium Evacuated From Building After It Was Deemed Unsafe | Inside Edition

Residents of Miami Condominium Evacuated From Building After It Was Deemed Unsafe

News
Miami, Florida
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:58 AM PDT, August 11, 2021

The eight-story, 138-unit building was evacuated early Monday after the building failed its 40-year re-certification.

Residents of a Miami condominium were forced to evacuate early Monday after the building was declared unsafe and officials are scrambling to help find more than 100 displaced residents temporary shelter.

The 138-unit condominium located at Northwest 7th Street was fully evacuated by 8 a.m. Tuesday after failing its re-certification test this Monday. according to local reports.

Staff received a violation notice on July 7, and this week the Building Department found the "columns to be structurally insufficient," CBS Miami reported. 

Dairon Deramico, one of the building's tenants, told CBS Miami that "We don't know where we are going to go. The city is saying they are going to give us a place, maybe for a couple of weeks or a few days. I don't know what's going to happen."

The chief of staff for Commissioner Alex De La Portilla is working alongside the city to find hotel rooms for the families with nowhere to go. The city says it will also cover the cost of the rooms until the building is deemed safe again.

The emergency evacuation comes six weeks after a Miami-Dade condominium suddenly collapsed, killing 97 people. All high-rise buildings 40 years or older are being called for inspections.

Related Stories

The Search for Bodies in the Surfside Collapse in Miami Has Concluded, but One Resident Still Remains Missing
Residents of a North Miami Condo Forced to Evacuate After the Property Is Deemed Unsafe
Man Driving When Building Outside Miami Collapsed Shares Gut-Wrenching Video of Aftermath
Miami Condo Rescuers Heard a Voice in Rubble But Couldn’t Locate PersonNews

Trending on Inside Edition

You Can Be Paid to Pretend to Live on Mars. Here's How.
You Can Be Paid to Pretend to Live on Mars. Here's How.
1

You Can Be Paid to Pretend to Live on Mars. Here's How.

Offbeat
Australian Army Soldier Mauled by 'Man-Eating' Crocodile Survives but Suffers Massive Injuries
Australian Army Soldier Mauled by 'Man-Eating' Crocodile Survives but Suffers Massive Injuries
2

Australian Army Soldier Mauled by 'Man-Eating' Crocodile Survives but Suffers Massive Injuries

Animals
Suzanne Morphew Was Having a Secret Affair, Prosecutors Say at Husband's Murder Trial
Suzanne Morphew Was Having a Secret Affair, Prosecutors Say at Husband's Murder Trial
3

Suzanne Morphew Was Having a Secret Affair, Prosecutors Say at Husband's Murder Trial

Crime
Want to Go to Space? Virgin Galactic Opens Up Ticket Sales Starting $450,000 Per Seat
Want to Go to Space? Virgin Galactic Opens Up Ticket Sales Starting $450,000 Per Seat
4

Want to Go to Space? Virgin Galactic Opens Up Ticket Sales Starting $450,000 Per Seat

Offbeat
Scott Peterson, Who Killed His Wife, to Testify in Disappearance of Kristin Smart
Scott Peterson, Who Killed His Wife, to Testify in Disappearance of Kristin Smart
5

Scott Peterson, Who Killed His Wife, to Testify in Disappearance of Kristin Smart

Crime