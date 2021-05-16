Returning to the Office? Here's How to Strike a Balance in Dressing Comfortably and Professionally

After working from home for more than a year, it’s not uncommon to find fashion designer Stephanie Hazlewood in an outfit that’s become more like her uniform.

“At home I wear my ‘day pajamas’ I have: usually just sweatpants, maybe some lounge pants, hoodies, sweatshirts, cardigans, as comfy as possible,” she told Inside Edition.

But come September, she’ll be heading back to the office full-time, where such an outfit may not fly. So, what will post-pandemic work attire look like for Hazlewood and others returning to the office? Fashion expert Dawn Del Russo says employees won’t want to be too formal.

“They don't want those really uncomfortable shoes or pants that are too tight. So, we're seeing this blend of the two styles together: casual and a little bit dressed up for work,” Del Russo said.

Bright colors and casual suits are in. And comfort is key. Items like linen jackets are more breathable and softer than traditional suit jackets, Del Russo explained.

“Colors are in right now because I think everyone wants that feeling of liveliness, feeling bright, feeling back to life,” she said. “You can do sneakers. It's totally acceptable now, just make sure they're clean!”

