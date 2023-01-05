REVEALED: ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Catherine Gurd Is Younger Sister of Ohio State Tight End

Sports
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:38 PM PST, January 5, 2023

Catherine is the sister of Buckeyes tight end Patrick Gurd and attends Ohio State as well, where she plays lacrosse.

Hearts were racing in the final moments of this year's Peach Bowl, and it had nothing to do with football.

Instead, it was the younger sister of an Ohio State tight end who set hearts aflutter when she appeared on TV, quickly earning herself the nickname "Peach Bowl Girl."

Inside Edition can now reveal that "Peach Bowl Girl" is Catherine Gurd.

The blue-eyed beauty tells Inside Edition that the camera caught her during a difficult moment in the game.

"I was distraught at that moment, I was just praying and like hoping that we would make the kick," says Catherine.

The Buckeyes did not make the kick in the end, putting an end to their season.

Catherine had been hoping that she would get to make the trip to the national championship to cheer on her Buckeyes, but sadly television viewers will not find her in the stands this Monday.

 

