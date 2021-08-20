Over eight hours of footage has been released by the Providence Police Department showing what happened in July when cops detained three teenage suspects.

Several of the 41 videos now available for public viewing shows Officer Domingo Diaz allegedly punching an already restrained juvenile until he is pulled away by a fellow officer.

Moans and crying can be heard in the video. And after he is pulled away, Diaz walks back and spits toward one of the teens.

Police confirm that afterward, one of the suspects was taken to the hospital that night.

The crowd that gathered around the arrest scene is heard asking the Providence police to stop. They are yelling things like “kids got hurt” and “they’re kids!”

Though dozens of cops are seen in the video, two police officers, Domingo Diaz and Mitchel Voyer have been suspended with pay, pending an investigation into their actions during the arrest.

“I fully support the suspension of these two officers, taking their guns away, taking them off the streets, and holding them accountable,” Providence Rhode Island Mayor Jorge Elorza said in a statement.

“The investigation surrounding this incident should be full and complete before judgment is passed on any of the actions taken to facilitate the arrest of these subjects,” said Michael Imondi, president of the Providence police union.

These videos are the culmination of a several hours-long chase.

Two 15-year-old individuals and a 16-year-old allegedly pointed a BB gun at civilians and police out of a convertible car, leading to over 770 police radio calls, according to The Boston Globe.

The teens were charged with two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy. Because they are under 18, the suspects have not been publicly identified.

No charges have been filed against the police officers.

