Entertainment
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:25 PM PDT, August 5, 2021

Rihanna is number two behind Oprah as world's wealthiest female entertainer. 

Robyn Rihanna Fenty is reportedly a self-made billionaire.

Forbes estimates the mogul, known most commonly simply as Rihanna, is worth $1.7 billion, making her the world’s wealthiest female musician.

She is number two behind Oprah as the world's wealthiest female entertainer, according to Forbes

So what got her there? First, there’s her Fenty beauty cosmetic brand, of which she owns 50%.

It’s valued at an estimated $2.8 billion. The brand was launched with the goal of being as inclusive as possible and was an instant success.

“A lot of women felt there were no lines out there that catered to their skin tone. It was light, medium, medium dark, dark,” Shannon Coyne, cofounder of consumer products consultancy Bluestock Advisors, told Forbes. “We all know that’s not reality. She was one of the first brands that came out and said, ‘I want to speak to all of those different people.’”

The rest comes from her stake in her own Savage X Fenty lingerie line, her music and earnings from her acting career.

