Third-Party presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. apologized to infuriated members of his family after a repurposed ad from his uncle John F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign was broadcast as a commercial spot during the Super Bowl.

Robert Kennedy Jr.’s ad generated controversy after copying the same ad his uncle, John F. Kennedy, used to propel him into the White House in 1960, except in the place of the former president, the image of Kennedy Jr. was inserted.

The ad angered some of the members of the Kennedy family.

“My cousin’s Super Bowl ad used our uncle’s faces- and my mother’s,” Bobby Shriver, son of John F. Kennedy’s late sister Eunice Kennedy Shriver said. “She would be appalled his his deadly health care views. Respect for science, vaccines, & health care equity were in her DNA.”

Robert Kennedy Jr. apologized for the ad.

“I’m so sorry if the Super Bowl advertisement caused anyone in my family pain. The ad was created and aired by the American Values Super PAC without any involvement or approval from my campaign. I love you all. God bless you,” Robert Kennedy Jr. said.

The super PAC paid $7 million to run the ad.