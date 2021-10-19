Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Asks Fans to Stop Sending Her Video of Jamie Costa's Impersonation of Her Dad

A comedian’s uncanny impersonation of Robin Williams might be spot-on, but the legendary performer’s daughter says watching it makes her uncomfortable.

Jamie Costa channeled the “Mork and Mindy” star in a video called “Screen Test,” and the 31-year-old nailed Williams’ manic comic delivery.

Fans have been forwarding the video to Robin’s daughter Zelda, but she’s not happy about it.

“Guys, I’m only saying this because I don’t think it’ll stop until I acknowledge it… please, stop sending me the ‘test footage,’” she wrote on Twitter.

The impression includes the moment Williams learned of his friend John Belushi’s death, which Zelda noted was one of her father’s “saddest days.”

“I’ve seen it,” she wrote of the clip. “Jamie is SUPER talented, this isn’t against him, but y’all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird.”

Having praised Costa as talented and noting she did not call the impression cruel or rude, Williams said in a response to a Twitter user, “the clip made me uncomfy so I was asking kindly for folks to stop sending it to me over and over. Your love for Dad doesn’t mean I have to tolerate being bombarded in silence.”

Costa has since removed the clip from YouTube.

Related Stories