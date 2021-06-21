Amanda Kloots remembered her late husband, Nick Cordero, who died last year after a courageous battle with COVID-19 in a tearful Father's Day post.

"Happy Fathers Day Daddy!" the Instagram post said. "Happy Fathers Day to my late husband, Nick. This is the last photo I have of Nick and Elvis on my phone and one of my favorites. Nick always wanted to be a Dad and loved Elvis more than anything in this world."

"And to anyone that is missing their father today, maybe having a first Father's Day without their dad, my heart is with you. Remember they are 2" away."

Nick Cordero was hospitalized with COVID-19 in March 2020. After a months-long fight and 13 weeks in the ICU, Nick died on July 5, 2020, from complications. He was 41.

Cordero was a Broadway actor known for his roles in Broadway's "Rock of Ages" and "Waitress."

News about Nick's illness sparked compassion in people across the world who had been patiently awaiting any news about the beloved Broadway star.

Amanda Kloots, also a Broadway actor, fitness instructor, and now a talk-show co-host, kept the public up-to-date on her husband's battle with COVID-19.

Amanda confirmed his death, writing then: "God has another angel in heaven now. My falling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left the earth."

Kloots also wrote a heartfelt message to her father. "Thank you for being there for me, always! Thank you for teaching me the importance of hard work, living a positive life, loving the Lord and believing you can do anything!" she wrote.

The celebrity fitness trainer has also recently written a memoir titled, "Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero." The title pays tribute to a song her Tony-nominated husband Cordero wrote and Kloots had asked the public to sing in hopes that he would wake up from his coma.

Kloots told the Los Angeles Times in an interview that a representative from publisher HarperCollins who had been following her story on social media encouraged her to "write this down."

Kloots told the outlet that she asked her sister, Anna, a writer, to be the ghostwriter on the memoir, which struck a book deal last year.

"The book just poured out of me," she said.

Cordero is survived by his now 2-year-old son, Elvis, who celebrated his birthday earlier this month.

