Rolling Coal Stunt Blasts Unsuspecting People With Exhaust Fumes From Modified Engines

By IE Staff
First Published: 10:57 AM PDT, October 20, 2021

To produce this level of exhaust, engines have to be deliberately modified, according to Rich Strube, who owns Richie’s Diesel Performance in Hicksville, New York.

A group of teenagers were hanging out at a restaurant after a football game when the door opened and thick plumes of exhaust fumes from a truck were blasted in.

The nasty prank, which was captured on video at a Texas What-A-Burger, is known as “rolling coal.”

“We seen a group of people pull up. They were literally outside the entrance door. Soon as they opened the door, a bunch of smoke. They let out a bunch of coal,” Jason Manzanares, who took the video, told Inside Edition.

The stunt has been menacing people around the country. Cyclists on a mountain road were intentionally bombarded by the prank, along with a motorcyclist, a fast-food mascot and a pedestrian, several online videos show.

While rolling coal is not illegal in most states, a few have passed laws banning it.

While rolling coal is not illegal in most states, a few have passed laws banning it.

