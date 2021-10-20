A group of teenagers were hanging out at a restaurant after a football game when the door opened and thick plumes of exhaust fumes from a truck were blasted in.

The nasty prank, which was captured on video at a Texas What-A-Burger, is known as “rolling coal.”

“We seen a group of people pull up. They were literally outside the entrance door. Soon as they opened the door, a bunch of smoke. They let out a bunch of coal,” Jason Manzanares, who took the video, told Inside Edition.

The stunt has been menacing people around the country. Cyclists on a mountain road were intentionally bombarded by the prank, along with a motorcyclist, a fast-food mascot and a pedestrian, several online videos show.

To produce this level of exhaust, engines have to be deliberately modified, according to Rich Strube, who owns Richie’s Diesel Performance in Hicksville, New York. Both brake and accelerator pedals are then pressed at the same time.

While rolling coal is not illegal in most states, a few have passed laws banning it.

Related Stories