As Rudy Giuliani faces 13 criminal counts in the Georgia election tampering case, he also faces what could be a long and expensive court battle.

But Giuliani is reportedly “broke.”

The former New York City mayor, whose law license has been suspended in both New York and Washington, went on a rant against Georgia Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“Racketeering, what the hell do you know about racketeering,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani’s apartment is located on Manhattan’s Upper East Side and was listed for sale in early August. The home was listed for $6.5 million, in addition to a $10,000 monthly maintenance fee.

The three-bedroom is described in the listing as “splendid.” It boasted high ceilings, hardwood floors and a wood-paneled library, where Giuliani records his podcast.

Former president Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants have until noon on Aug. 25 to turn themselves in to the Fulton County Jail.

The Fulton County sheriff says the jail is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the defendants are welcome any time.