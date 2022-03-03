Russian Kids Arrested for Placing Flowers, 'No War' Banner at Ukrainian Embassy, May Now Face Trial

Five Russian children between the ages of 7 and 11 years old may now face trial for attempting to place flowers at the Ukrainian Embassy while holding signs that read “No War,” The kids, along with their mothers, were released hours following their arrest and detention in Moscow earlier this week for the small act of protest, according to an anthropologist who took to social media about the arrests.

Photos of Sofya Gladkova, 7, Liza Gladkova, 11, David Petrov, 7, Matvey Petrov, 9, and Gosha Petrov, 11, still holding the colorful banner while behind bars were shared on Facebook by anthropologist Alexandra Arkhipova of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

Their moms, Ekaterina Zavizion and Olga Alter, who Arkhipova commended for their bravery in the post, were allegedly threatened with losing custody of their children.

The group had been held in a police van before being taken to a police station, Arkhipova said.

“Right now we need the help of the community, help of journalists and human rights activists,” Arkhipova said.

The Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs also shared their story on Twitter, commenting, “Putin is at war with children.”

More than 7,360 Russian protesters have been detained for protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On Feb. 24, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Russian people for their courage in standing up to their leaders waging war.

"To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who come out to protest, I want to say: We see you. This means that you heard us," he said. "This means that you begin to trust us. Fight for us. Fight against war.”

