Russian Man Creates Solar-Powered Elevator for His Home's Balcony
All strapped in and ready to go. But this wheelchair-bound man has an unusual way of leaving his home.
69-year-old Alexander Yudin lives in a small town in Russia and says he needed a self-reliant way of getting in and out of his third-floor apartment after losing his ability to walk three years ago.
His building didn’t offer any solutions for low-mobility residents, and accommodations for low-mobility people are hard to come by, so Yudin came up with his own elevator system.
An electrician by trade, Yudin created a solar-powered balcony elevator to avoid getting stuck in or out of his home if his town lost power.
Living on a fixed income, he says it took him a while to save up for the parts he needed to create the elevator, but in the end, it was all worth it.
Now Yudin says he has complete freedom, a job, and a busy social life. His creation has certainly proved to be a real pick-me-up.
