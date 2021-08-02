Russia's Fontanka-SUP Festival Sees Participants Don Colorful Costumes to Explore St. Petersburg | Inside Edition

Russia's Fontanka-SUP Festival Sees Participants Don Colorful Costumes to Explore St. Petersburg

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:26 PM PDT, August 2, 2021

The event typically brings thousands of people together, but this year's festival was scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Paddle boarders flocked to St. Petersburg, Russia, to participate in the sixth-annual Fontanka-SUP festival.

The event typically brings thousands of people together, but this year's festival was scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Restrictive measures enforced in St. Petersburg forbid any mass gatherings with more than 75 people.

Participants had to show proof they tested negative for COVID-19, were vaccinated or that they had already recovered from COVID-19. 

 

Still, all sorts of characters could be seen floating around St. Petersburg in colorful costumes, exploring the city. 

Costume-wearers dressed up like royalty, Rick from "Rick and Morty" and Pennywise from "It." 

 

Related Stories 

Single Woman Wears Wedding Gown to Paddleboard, Exercise and More to Find 'The One'
Woman Attempts to Set Guinness World Record by Paddleboarding From Cuba to Florida
New Jersey Man Paddleboards Across Hudson River Dressed in a Suit to Get to Interview
Photographer on Paddleboard Helps Ice Disc Spin AgainNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

How a 61-Year-Old Connecticut Grandfather Once Paralyzed Completes Intense Obstacle Course and 5K
How a 61-Year-Old Connecticut Grandfather Once Paralyzed Completes Intense Obstacle Course and 5K
1

How a 61-Year-Old Connecticut Grandfather Once Paralyzed Completes Intense Obstacle Course and 5K

Inspirational
Aunt Arrested After 2 Children Found Dead in Trunk of Car During Traffic Stop in Baltimore
Aunt Arrested After 2 Children Found Dead in Trunk of Car During Traffic Stop in Baltimore
2

Aunt Arrested After 2 Children Found Dead in Trunk of Car During Traffic Stop in Baltimore

Crime
Inside the 'House of Gucci' Murder That Inspired Lady Gaga’s New Film 
Inside the 'House of Gucci' Murder That Inspired Lady Gaga’s New Film 
3

Inside the 'House of Gucci' Murder That Inspired Lady Gaga’s New Film 

Crime
Dad of Teen Killed at Movies With TikToker Date Confronts Accused Gunman in Court
Dad of Teen Killed at Movies With TikToker Date Confronts Accused Gunman in Court
4

Dad of Teen Killed at Movies With TikToker Date Confronts Accused Gunman in Court

Crime
Human Compost? Space Burials? Death Care Now a Personal Choice and Creative Outlet, Funeral Directors Say
Human Compost? Space Burials? Death Care Now a Personal Choice and Creative Outlet, Funeral Directors Say
5

Human Compost? Space Burials? Death Care Now a Personal Choice and Creative Outlet, Funeral Directors Say

The Issue