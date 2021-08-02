Russia's Fontanka-SUP Festival Sees Participants Don Colorful Costumes to Explore St. Petersburg
The event typically brings thousands of people together, but this year's festival was scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Paddle boarders flocked to St. Petersburg, Russia, to participate in the sixth-annual Fontanka-SUP festival.
Restrictive measures enforced in St. Petersburg forbid any mass gatherings with more than 75 people.
Participants had to show proof they tested negative for COVID-19, were vaccinated or that they had already recovered from COVID-19.
Still, all sorts of characters could be seen floating around St. Petersburg in colorful costumes, exploring the city.
Costume-wearers dressed up like royalty, Rick from "Rick and Morty" and Pennywise from "It."
