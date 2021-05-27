Rutabaga, a pit bull/bull terrier mix, has finally been adopted after spending 853 days in an Alabama shelter.

Even with the shelter’s posting about the dog’s calm nature and great behavior, Rutabaga set the record for the days an animal has spent at East Alabama Humane Society.

The shelter staff cared for the 4-year-old pup through heartworm treatments and the birth of Rutabaga’s nine babies, and the sweet pooch remained patient throughout it all.

Pet-loving couple Jeremy Armstrong and Jessica Ventiere caught wind of a profile done by the local news, and were led to connect with “Ruti," ultimately falling in love and adopting her a week later.

According to WSF12, Ventiere and Armstrong believe dogs from the shelter make the best pets, and that Rutabaga fits right in.

