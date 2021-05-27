Rutabaga the Dog Adopted After 853 Days in Shelter | Inside Edition

Rutabaga the Dog Adopted After 853 Days in Shelter

Inspirational
Rutabaga, a black pitbull/bulldog mix is shown lying on the carpet with a pink chew toy
East Alabama Humane Society
By Taneasha White
First Published: 12:53 PM PDT, May 27, 2021

After breaking the East Alabama Humane Society’s record for days without a forever home, the 4-year-old sweet pit bull/bull terrier mix finally found one.

Rutabaga, a pit bull/bull terrier mix, has finally been adopted after spending 853 days in an Alabama shelter.

Even with the shelter’s posting about the dog’s calm nature and great behavior, Rutabaga set the record for the days an animal has spent at East Alabama Humane Society.

The shelter staff cared for the 4-year-old pup through heartworm treatments and the birth of Rutabaga’s nine babies, and the sweet pooch remained patient throughout it all. 

Pet-loving couple Jeremy Armstrong and Jessica Ventiere caught wind of a profile done by the local news, and were led to connect with “Ruti," ultimately falling in love and adopting her a week later. 

According to WSF12, Ventiere and Armstrong believe dogs from the shelter make the best pets, and that Rutabaga fits right in.

