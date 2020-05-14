RVs for MDs Gives Essential Workers Treating Coronavirus Safe Isolation Option Provided by Strangers

A critical care nurse in Kansas is grateful she doesn’t have to put her family at risk for COVID-19 after someone donated an RV for her to self-isolate in as she works with coronavirus patients. Barbara Ludwig has been working 12- to 14-hour days at St. Luke’s Health System in Kansas City since the coronavirus pandemic began and didn’t want to put her family, including her two her children and elderly mother, at risk.

“I’m a nursing professor now, but when the pandemic started, I decided to go back to the floor,” Ludwig said of her decision to help treat coronavirus patients.

As she was looking for ideas on how she could isolate, she stumbled upon the newly formed organization “RVs 4 MDs.” The organization connects RV owners with front-line health care workers who need safe, temporary and mobile accommodations to protect their families from COVID-19.

Ludwig posted on the organization’s page, hoping she might find an RV to bring home for the time being. She found one three hours away.

“I didn’t think they would be willing to make that drive, but she volunteered,” Ludwig said of the woman, Crystal, who is loaning her the RV. “The next day we talked and she said, 'It’s yours to use.'”

Ludwig said the gift was a huge relief. She has the RV parked in her driveway now.

“I was extremely stressed out,” she said. “Now, I have been able to see my kids outside and play and we’re table to talk from a distance, which has meant a lot.”

RVs 4 MDs has matched more than 1,500 front-line workers and first responders with RVs they can temporarily stay in. One of the co-founders, Holly Prosper, said she initially came up with the idea when her Facebook friend, Emily Phillips, posted that her husband, who is an ER physician, was looking for a camper to stay in.

Prosper had one and she told Phillips she could use it for free, and the idea for the organization was born.

“It’s pretty amazing because what we’re seeing and what this is proving is that Americans can really unite through stressful times and people just really want to help each other,” Prosper wrote.

“The great thing about our group is it doesn’t matter how you vote, or your race or religion. Everyone is in the group to lift someone else up," she added.

