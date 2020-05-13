200 Goats Stroll Through California Neighborhood As Humans Stay In Coronavirus Lockdown

Animals 11:04 AM PDT, May 13, 2020 - Inside Edition Staff
A goat smashed through the back door of an ohio home and took a nap in the bathroom.
Getty Images

You've got to be kidding me! Two hundred goats strolled through a San Jose, California neighborhood as the humans stayed under coronavirus lockdown orders. Zach Roelands captured the zany scene on his cell phone Tuesday, calling it "the craziest thing to happen all quarantine." 

The herd of goats literally filled the entire street, with some stopping to chomp on neighbors' rose bushes as they marauded around the mostly empty neighborhood. 

The goats are normally used to clear the brush from a field behind the houses in the neighborhood after a fire broke out there 15 years ago, Zach's dad, Terry Roelands, told NBC station KNTV

But on this sunny Tuesday, the goats had other plans, and enjoyed their five minutes of freedom before a rancher rounded them back up.

Zach is now using his video's popularity for a good cause, directing people to donate to Feeding America to help the many Americans who are struggling to put food on the table during the COVID-19 crisis. 

RELATED STORIES

Goat Smashes Through Woman's Back Door, Naps in Bathroom

Hungry Goats Get Jobs as Summer Interns at New York City Park

Meet the Woman Who Gave Up a 6-Figure Salary to Raise Special Needs Goats

 

california
coronavirus