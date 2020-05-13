200 Goats Stroll Through California Neighborhood As Humans Stay In Coronavirus Lockdown

You've got to be kidding me! Two hundred goats strolled through a San Jose, California neighborhood as the humans stayed under coronavirus lockdown orders. Zach Roelands captured the zany scene on his cell phone Tuesday, calling it "the craziest thing to happen all quarantine."

The herd of goats literally filled the entire street, with some stopping to chomp on neighbors' rose bushes as they marauded around the mostly empty neighborhood.

The goats are normally used to clear the brush from a field behind the houses in the neighborhood after a fire broke out there 15 years ago, Zach's dad, Terry Roelands, told NBC station KNTV.

But on this sunny Tuesday, the goats had other plans, and enjoyed their five minutes of freedom before a rancher rounded them back up.

I’m dead 😂☠️ When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were recking havoc on our street



This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/Hc7XpuiBdT — Zach Roelands (@zach_roelands) May 13, 2020

Zach is now using his video's popularity for a good cause, directing people to donate to Feeding America to help the many Americans who are struggling to put food on the table during the COVID-19 crisis.

