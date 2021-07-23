Safe and Easy DIY Gender Reveal Party Supply Ideas
Gender reveal parties have become more elaborate in recent years and many have ended in devastating ways, including wildfires and explosions. Here are a few products believed to be safe that you can use for your own party.
It seems that some gender reveal parties have been causing more harm than good.
In April 2017, a gender reveal party went horribly wrong when a couple invited their closest friends to watch them shoot a rifle that would reveal a blue cloud of smoke, cluing to loved ones that the couple would be having a baby boy. But instead, the target exploded and caused a fire that spanned over 45,000 acres of land and causes nearly $8 million in damages.
In New Hampshire, an explosion at a gender reveal party in April raised alarm for the party goers. Then, earlier this year in Michigan, a 26-year-old man was killed at a baby shower when he was struck with an explosive during the celebration.
We’ve compiled a list of gender party supply ideas so that you can celebrate your newborn by going back to the basics. Here are some festive ideas:
Baby Gender Reveal Balloons
This party supply kit includes a large balloon that is filled with either pink or blue confetti. Parents-to-be can pop the balloon to reveal the confetti, much to the delight of party goers! The kit also comes with pink and blue balloons.
Gender Reveal Voting Chalkboard
This set includes 60 pink heart stickers for those wanting to vote if they think the baby will be a girl, and 60 blue heart stickers for those who are team boy.
Fortune Cookies
The festive cookies can be customized to include notes inside that either read, "It's a Boy!" or "It's a Girl!"
Personalized Color Changing Lightsaber
Let The Force reveal if you're having a boy or a girl!
