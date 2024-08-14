A large amount of cars honking all night has been frustrating many residents in San Fransisco.

The honks have been going on for many hours of the day and night.

The sounds were coming from a self-driving fleet of taxis known as Waymo. They operate without a human driver in San Francisco and several other cities.

According to Waymo, the honking is a safety feature designed to prevent low-speed collisions when the vehicles get too close to each other. The company says that while the technology works effectively, they did not expect it to create a noisy nuisance in parking lots.

Sophia Tung lives near a Waymo parking lot.

"Almost every night when the honking starts, I get woken up," Tung tells Inside Edition.

Randall White also lives near the parking lot.

"Just when I would start to drift off all of a sudden there's another couple of honks, you know, and they're just little, 'honk honk.' You know it's short, but it's enough," White says.

In a statement to Inside Edition, Waymo says, "We've updated the software, so our electric vehicles should keep the noise down for our neighbors moving forward."

Waymo service is also available in Los Angeles and Phoenix and will soon be coming to Austin.