San Francisco Store Is Shipping LGBTQ Books to States That Ban Them

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 5:16 AM PDT, September 3, 2024

A woman in San Francisco is making it her mission to defy book bans all across the country.

A San Francisco woman is staging her own fight against censorship, one box of books at time.

Beka Robbins of Fabulosa Bookstore is packing and shipping LGBTQ books to states that ban such publications.

"I can't go to these meetings. I can't pass legislation," Robbins said. "What I can do is send books."

She pulls the volumes from the store's "Big Gay Wall," where hundreds of books tower in shelves.

"I've seen people's jaws drop when they first see this wall," she says.

The places she ships to includes Alabama, where principal Patton Furman leads the state's only LGBTQ- affirming school.

"Seeing themselves in the characters of a book — and they can browse a variety of things — that's really meaningful to them," he says.

For Robbins, the books are about helping youngsters find their way in a complicated world that sometimes shames LGBTQ issues and people.

"If you can't imagine a better world, you can't build it," she says.

Related Stories

Human Rights Groups and Protesters in Hungary Inflate Giant Rainbow Heart to Protest New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law
Social Media Targets, Restricts and Silences LGBT Content, Experts Say
California Bans State-Funded Travel to Several States Over Their Anti-LGBTQ laws
Barber Helps Former California Mayor Change His Views on LGBTQ+ PeoplePolitics

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
1

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip

Offbeat
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
2

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases

Crime
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
3

Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci

News
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
4

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
5

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime