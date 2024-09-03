A San Francisco woman is staging her own fight against censorship, one box of books at time.

Beka Robbins of Fabulosa Bookstore is packing and shipping LGBTQ books to states that ban such publications.

"I can't go to these meetings. I can't pass legislation," Robbins said. "What I can do is send books."

She pulls the volumes from the store's "Big Gay Wall," where hundreds of books tower in shelves.

"I've seen people's jaws drop when they first see this wall," she says.

The places she ships to includes Alabama, where principal Patton Furman leads the state's only LGBTQ- affirming school.

"Seeing themselves in the characters of a book — and they can browse a variety of things — that's really meaningful to them," he says.

For Robbins, the books are about helping youngsters find their way in a complicated world that sometimes shames LGBTQ issues and people.

"If you can't imagine a better world, you can't build it," she says.