This week marks the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting.

On Dec. 14, 2012, a gunman killed 20 students and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. The shooter then took his own life.

The tragedy remains one of the worst school shootings in American history.

In honor of those who lost their lives on that day, a permanent memorial has now been set up at the site of the school, which was razed in the aftermath of the attack.

The memorial features a single sycamore in the middle of a pool of water.

Wreaths float around the pool, which is surrounded by 26 granite blocks, each one with the name of a victim.

Victims' families were given a chance to visit the memorial in private before it opened to the public this week.

